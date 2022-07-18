Comparing Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) & Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH – Get Rating) and Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Cache shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cache alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cache and Victoria’s Secret & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cache 0 0 0 0 N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 3 7 0 2.70

Earnings & Valuation

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus price target of $59.45, suggesting a potential upside of 107.52%. Given Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Victoria’s Secret & Co. is more favorable than Cache.

This table compares Cache and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cache N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.35 $646.00 million $6.15 4.66

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Cache.

Profitability

This table compares Cache and Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cache N/A N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret & Co. 8.24% 138.53% 13.06%

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Cache on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cache

(Get Rating)

Cache, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name. As of August 11, 2014, it operated 239 stores located in 41 states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Cache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.