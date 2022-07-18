Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Price Reaches $0.0687 on Top Exchanges

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $33,251.14 and $149.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,170.17 or 1.00007498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 483,913 coins and its circulating supply is 483,804 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

