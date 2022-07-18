All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66,503 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,427 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $157.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.00. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $179.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $82,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

