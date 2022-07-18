aWSB (aWSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75,475.78

aWSB (aWSB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. aWSB has a market cap of $75,475.78 and approximately $18.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.35 or 0.00055591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 762.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.51 or 0.03973481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001865 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

