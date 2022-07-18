xSigma Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.00 (SIG)

xSigma (SIG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, xSigma has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. xSigma has a total market cap of $165,750.75 and approximately $18.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,212.51 or 1.00011858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About xSigma

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 15,153,077 coins and its circulating supply is 10,390,315 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5.

Buying and Selling xSigma

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xSigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

