KCCPAD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $100.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, KCCPAD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One KCCPAD coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. KCCPAD has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $100.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 805.4% against the dollar and now trades at $929.72 or 0.04193867 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
KCCPAD Coin Profile
KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official.
KCCPAD Coin Trading
