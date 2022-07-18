Pinkcoin Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $290,998.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00219286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005831 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00518548 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,001,191 coins and its circulating supply is 436,740,755 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PINKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.