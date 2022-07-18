Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 3,311 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.