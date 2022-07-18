UniMex Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $83.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $445,554.34 and $83.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 762.8% against the dollar and now trades at $882.51 or 0.03973481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001865 BTC.

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UniMex Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

