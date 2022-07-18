VAULT Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (VAULT) traded 79.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. VAULT has a market cap of $269,526.83 and $5.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VAULT has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001999 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 762.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.51 or 0.03973481 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00020392 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001865 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 607,167 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling VAULT
