Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average is $143.57. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.54.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

