Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.82 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $58.36 million and $320,074.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ergo has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00008223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,168.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,482.64 or 0.06688043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00261456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00102238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00652211 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00531809 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

