SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $79,751.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,231.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,487.33 or 0.06690125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00261742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00103202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00652206 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00531897 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006017 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XSHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.