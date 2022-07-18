Serum (SRM) Price Up 9.8% This Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Serum has a market capitalization of $285.83 million and approximately $97.12 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004898 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,170.17 or 1.00007498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

SRM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SRMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.