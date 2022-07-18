Crypto Kombat Price Hits $3.46 on Major Exchanges (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be purchased for about $3.46 or 0.00015597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Kombat has a market capitalization of $35,012.35 and $8.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 762.8% against the dollar and now trades at $882.51 or 0.03973481 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00020392 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001865 BTC.
About Crypto Kombat
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KOMBATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.