DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Achieves $3.98 Million

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $22,036.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002466 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000449 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 80,196,936 coins and its circulating supply is 56,812,933 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

