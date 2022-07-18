TouchCon Market Cap Reaches $3.42 Million (TOC)

TouchCon (TOC) traded 54.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last seven days, TouchCon has traded 50.5% lower against the US dollar. TouchCon has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $5.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,400,100 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TouchCon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

