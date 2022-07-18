Smaugs NFT (SMG) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $265,371.06 and $232.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 805.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $929.72 or 0.04193867 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT
