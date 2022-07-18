NFT Art Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $511,317.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 805.4% against the dollar and now trades at $929.72 or 0.04193867 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
