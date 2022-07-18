Oxbull.tech Reaches Market Cap of $2.45 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $2.45 million and $24,145.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 805.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $929.72 or 0.04193867 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech
