Twinci 1-Day Volume Tops $47,763.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Twinci has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Twinci has a total market cap of $14,239.27 and approximately $47,763.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Twinci coin can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 805.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $929.72 or 0.04193867 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004510 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00020477 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
Twinci Coin Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Buying and Selling Twinci
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TWINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for Twinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Twinci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.