Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Buys 671 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,761 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $163.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.99%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

