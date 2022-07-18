Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,686 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 488,327 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 439,713 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,805,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

LMBS stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

