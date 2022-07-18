Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 846 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $189.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.92.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

