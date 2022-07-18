Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $306,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.
Insider Transactions at Phillips 66
In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Phillips 66 Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.