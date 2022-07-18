AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $767,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

ABBV stock opened at $153.62 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

