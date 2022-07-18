SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,140 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Li Auto by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Li Auto by 511.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Li Auto by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 0.7 %

LI opened at $38.45 on Monday. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,845.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

About Li Auto

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.