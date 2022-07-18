SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 692,992 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,594,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.06. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

