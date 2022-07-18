iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 540,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,607,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,182,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,467,000 after buying an additional 2,681,063 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,457,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 21,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,388,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after buying an additional 1,381,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,224,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,297,000 after buying an additional 569,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,019,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $31.03 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.13 and a one year high of $44.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

