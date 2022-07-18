Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 1,000.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 974,158 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFI opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
