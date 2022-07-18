SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,276 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 149,185.7% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.