SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,564 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.82.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $292.32 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

