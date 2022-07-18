SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PEP stock opened at $171.12 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

