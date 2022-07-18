eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,817 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 705,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after acquiring an additional 150,255 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,575 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in eBay by 44.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in eBay by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,073,067 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $403,857,000 after acquiring an additional 911,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. eBay’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

