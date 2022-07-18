SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 48,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $2,319,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3 %

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $137.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

