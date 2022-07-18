Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Centene Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.86. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.92.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.17.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, for a total transaction of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Centene by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

