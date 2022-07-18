SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 345.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,344 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $13,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,865 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $89.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

