SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 15,972 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $14,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $41.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52-week low of $39.04 and a 52-week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

