Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,799 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $46.21 on Monday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

