The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Neutral

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.58.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

EAT opened at $22.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.60. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.