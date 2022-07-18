Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Cut to $283.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $248.36 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200 day moving average is $281.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after purchasing an additional 117,616 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

