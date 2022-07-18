Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.12) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.07) to GBX 95 ($1.13) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Centrica Stock Up 2.0 %

Centrica stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

