3,024 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

