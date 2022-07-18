DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $131.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $125.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

