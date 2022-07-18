Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.79) to GBX 1,600 ($19.03) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,090.00.

FQVTF opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $37.36.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

