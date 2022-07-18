1,447 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $177.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,518 shares of company stock valued at $19,906,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

