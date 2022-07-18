Barclays Cuts Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $86.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $79.20 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,414,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.