Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Altus Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $6.45 on Monday. Altus Power has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 10.67 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

