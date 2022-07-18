Barclays Trims American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Target Price to $157.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $172.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.22.

NYSE AWK opened at $148.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $129.45 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.16.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 15.0% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 35,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

