Stifel Nicolaus Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $163.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.6 %

ITW opened at $180.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

