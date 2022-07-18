Stifel Nicolaus Trims Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Target Price to $163.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.42.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.6 %
ITW opened at $180.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.76. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
